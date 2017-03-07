Dirk Nowitzki's legacy in Dallas more than just 30,000 point milestone Nowitzki, despite his growing status, never lost his joy for the game. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2mDy8Fo The Dallas Mavericks forward joined one of the most exclusive clubs in basketball history, becoming just the sixth NBA player to score 30,000 career points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.