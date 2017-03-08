Daryl Morey pulled off the Lou Williams-Corey Brewer trade exactly how you think he did
The first move Magic Johnson made after he took the reins of the Lakers was trading Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick. It's a long-standing truism that Daryl Morey lives to prey on new executives, feeling out any weaknesses.
