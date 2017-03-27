Curry leads Warriors to 60th win

15 hrs ago Read more: Romsey Advertiser

Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors outlined their NBA title credentials with a 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets. The Western Conference leaders scored 37 points in the first quarter and were never behind as they reached 60 victories for the third season running.

