Coach demands more from Wolves stars
After Friday's 117-104 loss at Miami all but ended the Timberwolves' playoff aspirations, coach Tom Thibodeau demanded more of his best players and promised he'll "drive" his team through the tape 14 games from now. But how much can he ask of young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, who already are third and sixth respectively in the NBA in minutes played? Only Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Cleveland's LeBron James have played more than Wiggins' 37.2-minute average.
Star Tribune.
