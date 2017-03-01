Center of attention: Cavaliers sign center Andrew Bogut
In this Friday, Nov. 18,2016 file photo, Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut of Australia handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas. Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving LeBron James and the defending champions another accomplished veteran as they prepare to mount a run to their third straight NBA Finals.
