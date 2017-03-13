Cavaliers' Kevin Love returns to face Utah
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who had surgery on his left knee last month, will return to the starting lineup against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Love had surgery Feb. 14 and was originally expected to miss six weeks.
