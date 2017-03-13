Boston takes control before halftime, never lets go in victory over Wolves
Before Wednesday's 117-104 loss at Boston, somebody asked Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau if he had any kind of number in mind for what it'd take his team over these last 16 games for his team to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2004. With their margin for error shrinking with each mounting loss, the Wolves' odds are doing so as well with such evenings as Wednesday, when the Wolves led by 10 points in the second quarter but trailed by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.
