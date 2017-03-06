Blazers-Timberwolves game postponed due to slippery Target Center court caused by Disney on Ice
Monday night's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been cancelled due to poor court conditions. The court was reportedly slippery, thanks to condensation, which was caused by warm weather and ice under the court.
