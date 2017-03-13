Arizona basketball: North Dakota player wants the Minnesota Timberwolves to draft Lauri Markkanen

Well, after putting up 20 points on 8-12 shooting against North Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Tournament , one player on UND's roster was so impressed by the 7-footer that he wants him to be on his favorite NBA team. Even though Markkanen's family apparently had a "two-year" plan for him heading into his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats , Markkanen is widely expected to declare for June's NBA Draft after just one season in Tucson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.