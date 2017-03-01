Andrew Wiggins & adidas Channel Yeezy...

Andrew Wiggins & adidas Channel Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" Vibes on New Crazy Explosive

If you're a Timberwolves fan and missed out on the latest YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 , adidas and Andrew Wiggins have you covered with a brand new edition of the Crazy Explosive Low. Dubbed the "Wolf Gray," the special take on the hoops low-top not only sports Wiggins' logo on the tongue, put pays homage to Minnesota's team identity by way of black and gray colorway.

