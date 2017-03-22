Age Defying Manu Shines Against Wolves

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's memo to the Governors on Monday requesting that they take an active role in deciding whether players miss games for rest, it did not take long for Coach Gregg Popovich to respond. At the pregame presser Tuesday in Minneapolis prior to their scheduled game against the Minnesota Timberwolves , Coach Popovich had this to say: "I will continue to make those decisions".

