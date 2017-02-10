Wolves lose to Pelicans 122 to 106
At the end of the first quarter in tonight's game, the Wolves were winning 40 to 28. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 19 points, shooting seven of nine from the field. Ricky Rubio chipped in with eight points of his own while Andrew Wiggins had seven points.
