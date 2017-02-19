TV ratings for All Star Saturday nigh...

TV ratings for All Star Saturday night up

17 hrs ago

TV ratings for All Star Saturday night up It was a slight increase in the ratings, but anything is good in today's TV climate Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lkSmAG Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk Contest, part of the festivities Saturday in New Orleans that got a larger TV audience than last year. NEW ORLEANS - TNT's coverage of All-Star Saturday Night averaged 5,627,000 viewers, more than a 1% increase compared to last year in Toronto, and viewership peaked at 6.8 during the dunk contest based on Nielsen Fast National Ratings.

