TV ratings for All Star Saturday night up
TV ratings for All Star Saturday night up It was a slight increase in the ratings, but anything is good in today's TV climate Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lkSmAG Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk Contest, part of the festivities Saturday in New Orleans that got a larger TV audience than last year. NEW ORLEANS - TNT's coverage of All-Star Saturday Night averaged 5,627,000 viewers, more than a 1% increase compared to last year in Toronto, and viewership peaked at 6.8 during the dunk contest based on Nielsen Fast National Ratings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC