Timberwolves' defensive silence has been deafening
Brooklyn Nets center Quincy Acy and Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng vie for a loose ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Gorgui Dieng has never been one to sugarcoat things, so when asked Tuesday about the Timberwolves' recent defensive struggles, he let loose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC