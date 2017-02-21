Thibodeau on trade rumours: 'I like the guys we have'
Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau said the team will continue to talk to teams about possible trades ahead of Thursday's deadline, but he didn't see a deal that makes sense for them "at this point." The Timberwolves returned to work on Wednesday evening after the All-Star break in hopes of mounting a push for the playoffs.
