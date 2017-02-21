The 4 seed might be the best Seed for us
There has been a lot of hullabaloo about the Raptors dropping from the 2 seed and it's understandable why but, the 4 seed might be best for us and here's why: To win the East teams have to get past the Cavaliers, everyone knows that, I believe that the Raptors would have the best shot at beating the Cavs with the team at the 4 seed. Despite the slump still I believe that the Raptors are the deepest team in the East and the 2nd best overall.
