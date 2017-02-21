The 4 seed might be the best Seed for us

The 4 seed might be the best Seed for us

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Raptors HQ

There has been a lot of hullabaloo about the Raptors dropping from the 2 seed and it's understandable why but, the 4 seed might be best for us and here's why: To win the East teams have to get past the Cavaliers, everyone knows that, I believe that the Raptors would have the best shot at beating the Cavs with the team at the 4 seed. Despite the slump still I believe that the Raptors are the deepest team in the East and the 2nd best overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan 26 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC