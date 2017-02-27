Sting puts down the lute and picks up the guitar for Maplewood show
The news that Sting returned to rock last year was not greeted with the same kind of excitement as Garth Brooks returning to concerts, Kevin Garnett rejoining the Timberwolves or Vin Diesel coming back to the "Fast and Furious" franchise. For the past dozen years or so, the ever adventurous, ever ambitious artiste followed his muse and made a lute album, recorded symphonic versions of his hits, crafted a Christmas album and created and starred in a Broadway show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC