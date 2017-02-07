Stephenson to sign 10-day contract with Timberwolves
Lance Stephenson will attempt to revive his NBA career in Minnesota after agreeing to sign a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, The Vertical reported Tuesday. Stephenson's addition helps ease the loss of starter Zach LaVine, who tore his ACL last Saturday and is out for the season.
