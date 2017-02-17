Robinson lights up All-Star Weekend with sizzling slam dunk
Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round. In the final round of the crowd-pleasing event on All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Robinson faced off against the Phoenix rookie, who advanced from the four original competitors.
