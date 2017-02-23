Reports: Minnesota working hard to trade Ricky Rubio by deadline; Knicks swap for Rose possible
On paper, Ricky Rubio seemed a good fit for the Tom Thibodeau's Timberwolves: He's a gifted passer and strong defender who knows how to run a team. In practice, his lack of shooting on a team of slashers and a big man inside - Karl-Anthony Towns - allowed teams to clog the lane.
