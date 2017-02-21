Report: Grand Rapids Guard Kevin Murphy Drawing Interest From Minnesota Timberwolves
After a great first half of the season where he helped push the Grand Rapids Drive to be one of the D-League's best offensive teams, it appears that Kevin Murphy might be on the verge of making his way back to the NBA. Murphy's potential return to the NBA is due to the Minnesota Timberwolves expressing an interest in signing Kevin Murphy to a 10-day contract, sources tell Ridiculous Upside.
