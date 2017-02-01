Recap: Cavs 125, Timberwolves 97

11 hrs ago Read more: Cavs

January seems so long ago now, doesn't it? In a sub-.500 month that saw them finish 7-8, the Cavs proceeded to: receive a beatdown from the Warriors, choke away games to bottom feeding teams, face complications of a less-than-complete roster dealing with injuries, and endure barbs from the media following a series of public criticisms from LeBron James . As a fan, it can be tiresome to incessantly hear and be reminded of these problems, especially when they come during the slog that is the midseason of the NBA in January - so imagine how the past month has been for the players.

