FEBRUARY 8: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors grabs the rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 8, 2017 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.