Play vs. Rest: For many NBA teams, it's still a real battle

11 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

There are 27 games remaining on Cleveland's regular-season schedule, and perhaps only one person over that stretch will be able to stop LeBron James. Finding the right time to rest players is a conundrum that many NBA coaches have wrestled with for years, even more so now given the ways teams have been able to apply technology to the formula and use personalized data to help their medical and athletic training staffs determine when someone simply needs a break.

