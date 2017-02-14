Pacers drop late to Spurs 110-106
Despite a solid effort, the Indiana Pacers let a win against the San Antonio Spurs slip through their fingers late, losing their fourth straight game. The Pacers jumped up by as many as nine in the second quarter, though they were forced to contend with a Spurs comeback as San Antonio went up nine themselves in the third.
