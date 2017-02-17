New Yorka s Carmelo Anthony for Clevelanda s Kevin Love, 2017 NBA All-Star Game only: Crowquill
If you believed the rumors of a Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love trade between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are sort of coming true tonight in New Orleans at the NBA All-Star Game, because Carmelo received the injured Kevin Love's roster spot.The rumors seemed to be a combination of the Knick's wanting to trade Anthony and the Cavaliers needing to improve their roster for their stretch run to the playoffs. It also didn't hurt that LeBron has always wanted to play on the same team with his good friend.So tonight, for at least one game anyway, LeBron and Carmelo will get to play on the same team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWZ-FM North Charleston.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC