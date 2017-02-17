New Yorka s Carmelo Anthony for Clevelanda s Kevin Love, 2017 NBA All-Star Game only: Crowquill

If you believed the rumors of a Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love trade between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are sort of coming true tonight in New Orleans at the NBA All-Star Game, because Carmelo received the injured Kevin Love's roster spot.The rumors seemed to be a combination of the Knick's wanting to trade Anthony and the Cavaliers needing to improve their roster for their stretch run to the playoffs. It also didn't hurt that LeBron has always wanted to play on the same team with his good friend.So tonight, for at least one game anyway, LeBron and Carmelo will get to play on the same team.

