NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Interested In Derrick Rose
NBA Trade Rumors: The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in trading for Derrick Rose, who becomes a free agent this summer The New York Knicks are unlikely to move Carmelo Anthony ahead of this week's NBA Trade Deadline, but they could move Derrick Rose. Rose played his first seven seasons of his career for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau during their tenures with the Chicago Bulls.
