NBA trade rumors | Cavs still pursuing win-now moves and Bulls...

14 hrs ago

One blockbuster deal has already been consummated, as New Orleans landed perennial All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings. Who will be the next big name to change teams? Will the Cavaliers get involved or have they already made their deal, landing Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks? That's likely to continue up until Thursday -- perhaps even beyond that, as they will be one of the teams eyeing the buyout market, hoping to land a gem like they did with Derrick Williams recently.

