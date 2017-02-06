NBA Preview: Heat Take on the Timberwolves

Feb 4, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington and Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson celebrate near center court during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports The Miami Heat are looking to extend their ten game winning streak tonight when they travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.