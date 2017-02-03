NBA notebook: Timberwolves lose LaVin...

NBA notebook: Timberwolves lose LaVine for season

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will need season-ending surgery, the team announced Saturday. LaVine was injured with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter of Friday's 116-108 road loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan 26 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC