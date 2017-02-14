NBA notebook: Nuggets acquire C Plumlee from Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers traded center Mason Plumlee and a future second-round draft pick to the Denver Nuggets for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick, according to reports Sunday. Portland now owns three picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, including its own, Cleveland's and Memphis' via the deal with Denver, Yahoo! Sports reported.
