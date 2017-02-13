NBA Notebook: Cavs trade Birdman to Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday to clear a roster spot ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. [AP PHOTO] The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected top-55 second-round draft pick.
