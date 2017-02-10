NBA League Pass Picks: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves have a couple things in common other than being opponents tonight: Both teams have been disappointments, and both teams are on the outside looking in with the Western Conference playoff picture looking more and more like both teams will be excluded. The Pelicans and T-Wolves are both 20-33 and 3.5 games behind No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC