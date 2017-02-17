NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Glenn Robi...

NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Glenn Robinson III soars over 3 to win dunk contest

Read more: SILive.com

Glenn Robinson III is the NBA's new dunk king, with an assist to Indiana teammate Paul George, the Pacers' mascot and a Pacers cheerleader. Robinson leaped over all three, snagging the ball from George along the way before finishing with an emphatic, two-hand, reverse jam, giving him a perfect score -- and the title -- on his final dunk.

