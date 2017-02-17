NBA All-Star Game: Carmelo Anthony named as Kevin Lovea s replacement
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony will be stepping in for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on Sunday when the 2017 NBA All-Star Game tips off. Anthony, 32, was picked by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace Love, who underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
