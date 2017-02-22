Mavs may have to wait until 11th hour to see Bogut, Williams deadline deals done
The Mavericks on Wednesday were bracing for life without Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams, both of whom were excused from the first practice after the All-Star break. Coach Rick Carlisle made it clear that the trade deadline that comes at 2 p.m. Thursday was a determining factor in not having their two most trade-worthy assets go through a practice.
