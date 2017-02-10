Magic's Aaron Gordon won't play again...

Magic's Aaron Gordon won't play against Mavericks

52 min ago

Aaron Gordon will miss a second straight game when the Orlando Magic face the Dallas Mavericks tonight, Magic coach Frank Vogel said. The Mavericks, who have won seven of their last 10 games, employ a starting lineup that features Dirk Nowitzki at center and Harrison Barnes at power forward - the kind of small-ball configuration that has given the Magic trouble defensively this season.

