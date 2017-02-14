LeBron James, Cavs hold off Andrew Wi...

LeBron James, Cavs hold off Andrew Wiggins and the T'Wolves

LeBron James, Cavs hold off Andrew Wiggins and the T'Wolves LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in the Cavalier win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNSbgR MINNEAPOLIS - LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

