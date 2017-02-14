LeBron James, Cavs hold off Andrew Wiggins and the T'Wolves LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in the Cavalier win. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNSbgR MINNEAPOLIS - LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

