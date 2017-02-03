Kyrie Irving says he'll play Monday; Cavs won again with no point guards
Kyrie Irving said he was "bumped" in the thigh during the Cavs' win over Minnesota Wednesday night and that's why he didn't play Saturday against the New York Knicks. The Cavs' PR staff called Irving's injury "right quad soreness," while coach Tyronn Lue said it was a "thigh contusion" that kept Irving out of Cleveland's 111-104 win over the Knicks.
