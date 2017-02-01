Kyrie Irving makes impact on bad shooting night and Tristan...

If Wednesday night was a sign of things to come in February then maybe LeBron James' frustration will quell and the rumblings about Carmelo Anthony will stop. Putting a choppy January behind them, the Cavs opened the new month with their best offensive performance of the season, scoring 125 points, the most in about two months, while tallying a season-high 37 assists on 48 made shots en route to a 28-point win against the streaking Timberwolves.

