Kyrie Irving, alter ego Uncle Drew have big presence at NBA All-Star weekend; movie in works

On Thursday afternoon, the day when many were arriving for NBA All-Star festivities, Pepsi unveiled the latest short in the Uncle Drew series featuring Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving. "With fresh and exciting content, Pepsi will look to reignite the courtside excitement around Uncle Drew and continue its legacy of rewarding fans with fun, exciting and authentic moments in pop culture and sports," said Aziel Rivers, Director of Pepsi Marketing.

