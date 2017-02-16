Kevin Love undergoes surgery, Serge Ibaka traded to Toronto Raptors:...
The top of the Eastern Conference got a little crazy Tuesday morning with news that Kevin Love underwent left knee surgery and the Toronto Raptors have acquired Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic. With Love likely to miss six weeks, the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC