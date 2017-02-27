'Extra mad' Karl-Anthony Towns hits weights after monster night doesn't lead to Wolves victory
Twenty minutes later, after most of his teammates had already showered and departed, Towns returned to his team's locker room, sweaty and drained. "Very rarely," he said Saturday night when asked if he often lifts weights immediately after a game.
