Buddy Hield scores 28 in Rising Stars Challenge

New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield scored 28 points and helped Team World come away with a 150-141 victory over Team USA in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray finished with a game-high 36 points and 11 assists, earning the MVP award after Friday's game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.