Aschburner: LaVine's Injury Could Act...

Aschburner: LaVine's Injury Could Actually Benefit Timberwolves

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBA.com

For a squad still in the building stage, focusing on next season instead of chasing playoff this year could turn out to be the right move When Zach LaVine landed badly in Detroit Friday, shearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't help but think the worst. It wasn't LaVine's injury per se that put so many of them out on the ledge, it was LaVine's bad fortune as the latest in a succession of setbacks for a franchise too long in the spinning of its wheels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... Jan 27 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan 26 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,733 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC