Aschburner: LaVine's Injury Could Actually Benefit Timberwolves
For a squad still in the building stage, focusing on next season instead of chasing playoff this year could turn out to be the right move When Zach LaVine landed badly in Detroit Friday, shearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't help but think the worst. It wasn't LaVine's injury per se that put so many of them out on the ledge, it was LaVine's bad fortune as the latest in a succession of setbacks for a franchise too long in the spinning of its wheels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC