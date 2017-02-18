Anthony Davis the face of equality at All-Star weekend
Anthony Davis the face of equality at All-Star weekend Pelicans big man one of the players in the Nike equality ad Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8T3vU The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans over the controversial HB2. Nike appears to address the issue in their latest campaign taking over New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A...
|Jan 27
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan 26
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC