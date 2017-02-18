Adam Silver says Charlotte could be in mix for another All-Star game
Adam Silver says Charlotte could be in mix for another All-Star game This year's All-Star Game was moved as a result of the controversial HB2 law. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2maHdS5 USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt discuss commissioner Adam Silver's press conference that touched on several hut-button issues including the Trump travel ban and Charles Oakley.
