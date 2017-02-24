A playoff chase would do these Timberwolves some good
Realistically, that's a steep hill to climb with less than a third of the season to play, particularly with five teams to leap. Minnesota needs a lot of help down the stretch, which looks even less likely to come after fellow contenders such as New Orleans and Dallas bulked up at the trade deadline, with the Pelicans acquiring superstar forward DeMarcus Cousins and the Mavericks picking up defensive stalwart Nerlens Noel.
