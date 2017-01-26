Wolvesa Zach LaVine will not dunk at All-Star weekend

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine said he will not compete in this year's slam dunk contest at All-Star weekend in New Orleans, meaning he will not try for an unprecedented third straight title in one of the league's signature events. "I feel like I've accomplished everything I could in the dunk contest," LaVine said Thursday as the Wolves prepared to face the Indiana Pacers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.