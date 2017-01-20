Wolves notes: Available forward Donatas Motiejunas picks Pelicans over Wolves
The Timberwolves brought unrestricted free-agent Donatas Motiejunas to town for a look but never got their chance to act before he agreed on Sunday to sign with New Orleans. Drafted 20th overall in 2011 with the pick the Wolves owned before they started trading down that night, Motiejunas' suspect back voided Houston's trade with Detroit last season and he negotiated his release from the Rockets after they matched a restricted free-agent offer worth as much as $37 million made by Brooklyn in November.
